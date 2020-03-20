Schools in Pakistan can withdraw candidates from May/June exams: CAIE

The Cambridge Assessment International Education has said that schools in Pakistan could now withdraw candidates from its May/June exams.

After withdrawing candidates, it said, educational institutes in Pakistan would receive a credit note so they could re-enter their students for any future exam series, for example the October/November series.

The CAIE said in its statement that it had asked schools in Pakistan to inform the British Council if they would like to do this by April 10.

“We have set the date of 10 April to give schools time to consider any other options that may develop,” the statement read. “We will provide an update again next week.”

The CAIE reiterated that it had cancelled all school exams in Pakistan in May, on the advice of the government. This included both local and international exams, it added.