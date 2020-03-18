Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Saudi Arabia bans Friday prayers at mosques amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted: Mar 18, 2020
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has banned Friday prayers and other main prayer congregations at all mosques across the country as part of its precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

The suspension excludes two of the Muslim world’s holiest mosques in Makkah and Madina, Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabwi, according to the Kingdom’s authorities.

The call for prayers (Azaan) will be made on microphones or through loud calling. Religious leaders in the country have advised people to worship at home until further notice.

Saudi Arabia has reported 171 cases of the coronavirus so far. Earlier, the country suspended all of its flight operations. It has also closed down malls and banned all public gatherings.

According to the World Health Organisation, the pandemic has infected at least 200,000 people and caused 8,000 fatalities across the globe.  

