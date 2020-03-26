Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 1 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Quetta lab sealed for conducting fake coronavirus tests

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quetta lab sealed for conducting fake coronavirus tests

Photo: SAMAA TV

An unverified lab conducting coronavirus tests was sealed in Quetta in a raid on Thursday.

A team of the CM’s special committee on health conducted a visit to Fayaz Lab on Quetta’s Jinnah Road on the instructions of Health Secretary Mudassir Waheed and Director-General Dr Faheem Khan.  

The committee’s chairperson, Dr Naseem, headed the team which also included senior drug inspector Sarwar Khan. 

The lab was sealed for illegally providing unverified coronavirus tests. The lab was charging people Rs6,000 for a test. 

The health department said an FIR is being registered against the lab’s owner.

Dr Naseem said that in Quetta the test is only available at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Indus hospital, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Isolation, Quarantine, Disease
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.