Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Punjab upgrades lab safety levels, screens prisoners for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Eight testing labs in Punjab will be upgraded and their bio-safety levels increased to tackle rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a press briefing Wednesday.

These labs included the ones in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

Buzdar announced that another 1,200-bed quarantine facility is ready in Kala Shah Kakoo, Sheikhupura district. This is in addition to the 19,000-bed facilities already available.

A 100-bed hospital has been set up for prisoners in Camp Jail Lahore, according to the chief minister. Prisoners all over the province are being screened for COVID-19.

Those working in aviation along with cabin crew will also be screened. Buzdar said that salaries of all frontline workers busy fighting the coronavirus will be doubled during this period.

More than 600 pilgrims in Punjab had been tested for the virus and they were all negative. They have completed their 14-day isolation period and will return to their homes on Thursday, the chief minister said. However, they will be kept under observation.

Buzdar also directed that the food supply chain in the province remains uninterrupted. The Lahore Waste Management Company and Water and Sanitation Agency were told to carry out their operations uninterrupted.

Punjab has reported 312 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. The city-wise breakdown of the cases is: 176 in DG Khan, 77 in Lahore, 3 in Multan, 19 in Jhelum, 21 in Gujrat, eight in Gujranwala , two each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and one each in Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Narowal.

