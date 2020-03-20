Punjab to announce home quarantine measures for people: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Friday that his cabinet had been given instructions to prepare SOPs for people on how to home quarantine to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

These guidelines will be ready by Saturday and shared with the federal government. The chief minister said the government had provided Rs8 billion to the health department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to deal with the pandemic.

We are going to establish a field hospital of 1,000 beds at Expo Centre Lahor, Buzdar said. Private hospitals and hotels have offered us their space and we will establish health facilities there.

Buzdar also announced a special incentive for medical teachers and doctors fighting against the virus on the frontlines. He thanked them for their efforts.

A ministerial committee has been made for doctors to discuss their issues. It will be headed by the law minister.

The chief minister said 36 ministers had been posted in 36 districts to monitor the situation. In the next 48 hours, the province will have a 10,000 beds for patients.

“The Punjab government will make sure no daily-wage worker is kicked out of their jobs,” Buzdar promised.

He thanked the Balochistan government for receiving the pilgrims from Iran, announcing Rs1 billion donation for their medical facilities and quarantine camps.

Punjab has reported 96 COVID-19 cases so far. During the press conference Buzdar also advised people to start practising social distancing.