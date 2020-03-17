Five cases of coronavirus reported in DG Khan: Yasmin Rashid

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Punjab on Tuesday. This takes the provincial tally to six, confirmed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a press conference.

The cases were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan. Around 42 tests were carried out on the zaireen from Iran out of which five tested positive.

“We need to start focusing on mitigation now,” Dr Rashid said. “I’m stressing again that people shouldn’t consider this a holiday.”

The government hasn’t imposed a full lockdown yet, said the health minister, because we want to make sure businesses are still running.

But we’ve closed down schools and public places to ensure that the least number of people go outside, she added.

The health minister urged people to stay at home and not risk exposing themselves, the elderly and young children to the virus.

She said that even though the disease isn’t very dangerous but it’s alarming how contagious it is and how quickly it spreads.

“If 100 people are affected 80 will have mild symptoms and recover. Twenty will need to be hospitalised and one or two among them will be severe enough to need ventilators.”

The more people infected the greater the number of people hospitalised. Dr Rashid said hospitals will be burdened and critical patients won’t get the treatment they need.

She again advised people to wash hands. Face masks aren’t necessary for healthy people, said the health minister.

To a question about the death of a suspected COVID-19 patient in Lahore, she said it cannot be said that he died of coronavirus.

The patient had been brought in from Mandi Bahauddin in a comatose state on Monday night. He had a bleeding disorder and he passed away in the morning, said Dr Rashid. However, since the patient had a history of travel to Iran and Muscat he was kept in isolation and tested for COVID-19. His result isn’t available yet and I will announce it when I receive them, the health minister said.