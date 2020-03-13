Punjab imposes medical emergency at hospitals as coronavirus precaution

Punjab has imposed a medical emergency at hospitals across the province. So far the province hasn’t reported a single case of the coronavirus but it is taking precautionary measures.

Hospitals have been told to prepare for the emergency. Three hospitals will be solely for coronavirus patients, announced Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a press conference at CM House on Thursday.

The government is also considering a ban on religious congregations (ijtemat) to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Thousands of people attend these congregations in Raiwind and other cities in the province.

The ban on ijtemat depends on the recommendations of a technical committee.