Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Punjab closes educational institutes, prohibits public gatherings for three weeks

Posted: Mar 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.

All public and private schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutions, and universities would remain closed for three weeks, it said in a notification Friday.

The government cancelled all examinations being conducted or to be conducted during the coming three weeks.

It said all religious seminaries would remain closed and only foreign students would be allowed to stay at hostels.

The provincial government ordered closure of all wedding halls, banquets and marquees for three weeks.

Similarly, all religious congregations, ceremonies, Jashn-e-Bahararan and other festivals were also cancelled.

Meetings with prisoners had been banned, the notification said, adding that any other public gathering of any type would not be held for three weeks.

The provincial government also decided that the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Lahore would be held without the audience.

It said it would run an aggressive media campaign in consultation with the primary healthcare department with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government directed all departments issue detailed instructions and guidelines for effective implementation of its decisions.

coronavirus Punjab Schools closed in Punjab
 
