Polio campaign suspended in five districts of KP

The last two days of the anti-polio campaign running in five districts of Khyber Pakhuntkhwa have been suspended.

The EOC says it has been suspended in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country. So far, Pakistan has reported 301 known cases of COVID-19. The first two deaths from the virus were reported in Khyber Pakhuntkhwa on Wednesday night.

The campaign aimed to vaccinate 1,330,000 children in the province against polio. It was still ongoing in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and Mohmand.