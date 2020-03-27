PM Khan says making special youth force to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his government is going to form a special youth force to battle coronavirus and provide poor people food on their doorsteps.

“I am announcing that we are going to make a special youth volunteer force,” PM Khan told senior journalists in Islamabad. The force will be called “corona relief tiger force”, he added.

The premier said the situation in Pakistan is not as bad as it is in Italy. But, he said, it could change in the next two weeks and then the government may have to impose a complete lockdown in the country.

The government will start registration of volunteers on the prime minister’s citizen portal from March 31, PM Khan said. “We need youth in the battle against coronavirus.”

The premier said that China locked down its Wuhan city for several months but they provided food to people on their doorsteps. That’s what the Government of Pakistan will do if the whole country goes into a lockdown, he said.

The government will also set up a special fund for daily-wage workers and unemployed people, PM Khan announced. He urged well-to-do people to deposit money in the fund.

He said those in need would also provided money through the government’s Ehsaas programme.

The prime minister further said the country’s foreign exchange reserves are going down because the recent crisis has badly hurt the import and export sector.

The government will open a separate account in the central bank for overseas Pakistanis, he said, where they could deposit their money.

PM Khan said that money will help the country stabilize its foreign exchange reserves and lift pressure on its currency.