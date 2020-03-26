Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

PM Khan breaks ground on infectious treatment centre in Islamabad

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan broke ground on the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre in Islamabad Thursday morning.

The project will be constructed by the FWO.

He also visited a 50-bed isolation centre in the capital. It has been made for patients who have contracted the coronavirus as more than 1,000 known cases have been reported in Pakistan.

The premier then visited different parts of the centre. Dr Zafar Mirza, the special assistant on health, accompanied him.

The NDMA chairperson also briefed the prime minister during his visit to the centre.

