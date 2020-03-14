Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
PIMS Islamabad reports new coronavirus case, patient put on ventilator

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
Photo: AFP

One new case was confirmed at PIMS in Islamabad on Saturday. The patient is a 30-year-old woman who has been put on the ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

Earlier she was under treatment at a private hospital where she was tested for COVID-19. After her test came out positive she was referred to PIMS on Friday, said PIMS Spokesperson Dr Waseem Khwaja.

The woman had recently returned from the United States. She was admitted to a hospital when she started feeling sick after attending a wedding.

