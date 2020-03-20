‘People with travel history should avoid mosques for Friday prayers’

People that have recently arrived in Pakistan from abroad should avoid going to mosques for Friday prayers amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, says an Islamic scholar.

“People who have come from foreign countries, especially those who are showing virus’ symptoms, should not come to mosques for Friday congregational prayers,” scholar Mufti Zubair told SAMAA TV on Thursday.

At least 458 known cases of the virus have been reported in Pakistan so far.

The mufti has advised people to make ablution at home and not at mosques so that there are less chances of coming in contact with one another.

People should bring their own prayer mats to mosques, he suggested

He said it is important that the carpets and mats in the mosques are cleaned properly.