Part of Mardan has been locked down after a man died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus there on Wednesday.

The Mardan deputy commissioner issued a notification imposing a lockdown in Union Council Manga.

No one is allowed to leave the area nor is anyone allowed in. The lockdown has been imposed for an indefinite time period.

On Wednesday a 50-year-old man died at the Mardan hospital. He was from Union Council Manga. He arrived in Mardan 10 days ago from Saudi Arabia.