‘Pakistan’s pre-flight coronavirus test rule likely to last 15 days’

Pakistan is making it mandatory for all international passengers traveling to the country to test negative for the coronavirus 24 hours prior to departure, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We have meetings lined up with the relevant departments, including the CAA, to be apprised of how to enforce this directive,” said Rabia Qureshi, an assistant director with the Federal Investigation Agency stationed at Immigration Arrivals.

The decision, which will come into effect at 5am on March 21, is likely to stay in place for at least 15 days, according to the CAA’s additional director of national regulations, Rashid Zuberi.

“A lot of concerned citizens have been calling our offices to find out what to do in case the country they are flying from has limited testing kits. But it is the government’s decision and must be enforced,” he said.

The decision has led to questions among the Pakistani diaspora, mostly based in the Middle East, UK, Europe and North America. It has also been met with skepticism by those required to enforce it, with one immigration official saying that they were clueless about how to enforce this directive.

In a notice to airmen (NOTAM), the Civil Aviation Authority said that all those travelling to Pakistani airports from abroad “shall be required to provide a copy of test result for COVID-19 through RT-PCR conducted during the 24 hours prior to boarding the flight” starting Saturday.

This decision comes at a time when the world is reeling from concerns over a pandemic that is now affecting people in over 150 countries. It has led to world leaders and health experts exhorting people not to get tested unnecessarily. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address Tuesday, repeated this while asking people to exercise caution.

In this scenario, making corona test results mandatory for those flying to Pakistan is likely to add to the panic although it comes at a time where countries around the globe are tightening border controls in order to stop the virus from spreading.

The NOTAM states that the government would review the measures ‘at an appropriate time’, though Zuberi said that it was likely that the travel curbs will be relaxed as the situation evolves.

As of Tuesday evening, Pakistan reported 237 known cases of the coronavirus.