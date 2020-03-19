Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan’s 3, 4-star hotels to become coronavirus quarantine centres: NDMA

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan's 3, 4-star hotels to become coronavirus quarantine centres: NDMA

A photograph of one of the isolation wards set up by the Sindh government. Photo: Murtaza Wahab/Twitter

All three and four-star hotels in the country will be emptied and made into quarantine centres.  

The National Disaster Management Authority has written a letter with this decision to the federal interior secretary and all four provincial chief secretaries.

In the letter, the NDMA has said it is necessary to take preventative measures against the coronavirus as per the WHO guidelines.

The hotels will be made into quarantine centres with one person to one room, said the agency.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 301 as of Wednesday evening.

