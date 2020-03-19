Pakistan’s 3, 4-star hotels to become coronavirus quarantine centres: NDMA

All three and four-star hotels in the country will be emptied and made into quarantine centres.

The National Disaster Management Authority has written a letter with this decision to the federal interior secretary and all four provincial chief secretaries.

In the letter, the NDMA has said it is necessary to take preventative measures against the coronavirus as per the WHO guidelines.

The hotels will be made into quarantine centres with one person to one room, said the agency.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 301 as of Wednesday evening.