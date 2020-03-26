Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 1 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistanis in Singapore provide NDMA with hundreds of protective gear

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Pakistani diaspora in Singapore has provided hundreds of protective gear for health professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari said Thursday.

These protective gear included 2,800 coveralls, 1500 goggles, 400 face shields, Bukhari said on Twitter.

They were handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Bukhari thanked Pakistanis in Singapore for coming forward at this difficult time. He said all overseas Pakistanis were welcome to contribute.

Pakistan is currently struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The country has 1,091 known cases.

So far, eight people have died of the virus across the country.

