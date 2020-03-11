Pakistani man dies of coronavirus in Italy, confirms FO

A Pakistani man in Italy has died after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Office of Pakistan confirmed Wednesday.

The deceased Pakistani national had been residing in Brescia, a city 100 kilometers away from Milan, according to a Foreign Office spokesperson. He had gone to Italy for work.

So far, over 10,000 people have been diagnosed with and 631 have died of the virus in Italy.

In Pakistan, at least 20 coronavirus cases have been reported. All of them are in stable condition.

All the patients had a travel history to foreign countries, according to officials.