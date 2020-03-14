Pakistan suspends international flights to five airports, limits domestic flights

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has suspended international flights at five airports in the country in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

The CAA is working to implement the decisions made during Friday’s National Security Council meeting. The airports at which international flights have been suspended are Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan. International flights will only be allowed at the Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.

Domestic flights are being reduced and all airlines have been informed of these measures, according to the CAA.

The first National Coordination Committee at the National Health Ministry will be held today (Saturday). It will be chaired by Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and attended by representatives of all the provinces as well as officials of the CAA and military.

Federal Planning Minister Hammad Azhar has said that they are working to get the funds for coronavirus prevention measures. Government organisations and departments will get the funds next week, he said. Funds are being reallocated from existing projects and global financing organizations are being asked for money as well.

The borders with Iran and Afghanistan have been sealed and the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 has been cancelled. Schools across the country have also been closed, as have public spaces such as wedding halls and cinemas.