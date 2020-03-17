Pakistan seeks coronavirus test copies from passengers landing at airports

Pakistan has declared it a must for international passengers landing at its airports to provide a copy of their coronavirus test results.

The decision will be effective from March 21. The copy of the test result must be provided 24 hours prior to boarding a flight landing on any of the Pakistani airports.

It must include the name and passport number of the passenger, the Pakistani civil aviation authority said.

However, the passengers will also have to provide the original test result upon disembarkation at the airport.

The development comes amid a fear of the coronavirus outbreak. Pakistan has reported 237 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far.

The CAA further directed all airline operators to ensure disinfection of aircraft.

It previously limited international flight operations to airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad only.