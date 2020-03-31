Pakistan Red Crescent Society launches Aagahi helpline for coronavirus queries

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society has launched the Aagahi Medical Helpline to advise and answer to the masses about COVID-19.

“Anyone can call from anywhere,” Muhammad Sajjad, provincial programme manager for Sindh, told SAMAA Digital . “It’s for health advice by online doctors.”

The helpline number is 021-37130084. Doctors are available round the clock for consultation. The PRCS facility consists of 10 stations with operators from the Emergency Response Force of PRCS Sindh.

It has been established at the Emergency Response Centre (EOC) at the headquarters of Sindh Red Crescent.

This is not to be confused with other helpline numbers in Sindh, Sajjad said. The governor house, chief minister and Karachi commissioner’s offices each have their own helpline.

The service will continue until the government lifts the emergency measures taken due to COVID-19.