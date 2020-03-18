Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan military hospitals to have coronavirus testing facilities

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Military hospitals will now have coronavirus testing laboratories.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered the commanders of all hospitals to take necessary steps and cooperate fully with the civil administration.

According to the ISPR, military hospitals will have all the facilities needed to test for the coronavirus, with the main testing facility set up at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.

All military hospitals will also have help desks.

The decision to do this was made during the National Security Committee meeting on March 13.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally was 237.

