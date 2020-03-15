Pakistan coronavirus tally reaches 53

Twenty new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 53.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karachi, the Sindh health department confirmed. Thirteen others returning from Iran via Taftan tested positive for the virus in Sukkur.

This brought the total number of cases in Sindh to 35, the health department said. Of them, two have recovered and been discharged, while 33 remain under treatment.

One coronavirus case was reported in Islamabad, according to PIMS spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja.

The man who was confirmed to be a coronavirus patient in Islamabad is the husband of a previously confirmed case. His wife remains on the ventilator.

A 54-year-old man who came from the UK tested positive for the virus at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, Punjab government spokeswoman Musarrat Cheema. This is the first COVID-19 case in Punjab so far.

Cheema said all of his close contacts tested negative, but they would be kept in isolation for 15 days as per the SOPs.