Pakistan coronavirus death toll rises to 16

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 16 in Pakistan after two more patients died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

Zain Raza, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister’s internal support unit, confirmed the death in Abbottabad.

“The 78-year-old was infected by Tableeghi Jamaat members who were visiting from abroad,” Raza said on Twitter.

He said all of the deceased’s contacts were quarantined and being tested for the virus. This was the fifth death from the virus in KP.

A spokesman for the GB government confirmed that a 54-year-old paramedic died of the virus on Sunday. This was the second death from the virus in GB.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan currently stands at 1,565.

The country remains on a lockdown to contain the pandemic.

