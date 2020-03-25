Pakistan coronavirus death toll rises to eight

One more patient died of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan on Wednesday, the federal government confirmed on its website.

This brought the countrywide death toll from the virus to eight.

Pakistan has so far reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus. Sindh has the highest 413 known cases.

Provincial governments have imposed lockdowns in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

The number of deaths around the world from the virus stands at 19,246, according to an AFP tally.

More than 427,940 declared cases have been registered in 181 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.