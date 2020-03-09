Pakistan confirms eighth coronavirus case

Pakistan has detected its eighth case of the coronovirus, the Sindh health department confirmed Monday evening.

The case was reported from Karachi, according to a statement from the health department.

This was the fifth case reported from Karachi alone. The other three cases were reported from Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Authorities say all the patients are in stable condition.

The patient has been identified as a 53-year-old male. He tested positive for the virus on Monday.

He has a history of travel from Syria via Doha. “All his contacts have been quarantined. This brings the total number of cases in Sindh to 5 with one being cured and discharged,” the statement read.

On February 26, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Dr Mirza had said one case was from Karachi while the second was from a

“federal” area.