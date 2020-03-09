Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan confirms eighth coronavirus case

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan confirms eighth coronavirus case

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Online

Pakistan has detected its eighth case of the coronovirus, the Sindh health department confirmed Monday evening.

The case was reported from Karachi, according to a statement from the health department.

This was the fifth case reported from Karachi alone. The other three cases were reported from Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Authorities say all the patients are in stable condition.

The patient has been identified as a 53-year-old male. He tested positive for the virus on Monday.

He has a history of travel from Syria via Doha. “All his contacts have been quarantined. This brings the total number of cases in Sindh to 5 with one being cured and discharged,” the statement read.

On February 26, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus.
Dr Mirza had said one case was from Karachi while the second was from a
“federal” area.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.