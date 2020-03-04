Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Health

Pak-Iran border closed for 11th day, 370 pilgrims return

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
A doctor checks the body temperature of a man returning from Iran at a quarantine zone to test for the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Another 370 pilgrims reached Pakistan from Taftan through the Pak-Iran border on Wednesday.

Their immigration procedure and screening was completed and they were shifted to Pakistan House for quarantine.

The Pak-Iran border is closed for trade for the 11th day in a row. The Pak-Afghan border also remained closed for the third consecutive day.

A total of 2,270 pilgrims are in quarantine at Pakistan House as of Wednesday. They have been given food, tents, blankets and protective masks. They are being screened for coronavirus after every 48 hours.

Some pilgrims had staged a protest two days ago and demanded they be let out of quarantine. They left Pakistan House and marched towards the market nearby.

However, after discussions with authorities the pilgrims returned to quarantine and will be kept there for one more week till their quarantine period is over.

