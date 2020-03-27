Our priority is the safety of our health workers: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the country is currently focusing on getting protective gear for the safety of its health workers.

On March 25, Pakistan received 500,000 face masks from the Jack Ma Foundation as the first part of a series of emergency supplies. The foreign minister, while speaking on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din on Friday, said that the second shipment will arrive on Saturday.

He said that a command and control system will be formed and it will be headed by the NDMA.

“We are preparing a mechanism for better coordination between the Centre and provinces,” Qureshi remarked.

He shared that a meeting will be held to decide what to do about Pakistanis stranded in other countries. “We have to see the international protocols before making any decision,” he said. “We are aware of people’s problems and difficulties.”