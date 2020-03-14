Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

O, A-Level exam schedules unchanged despite Pakistan school closure

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
O, A-Level exam schedules unchanged despite Pakistan school closure

Photo: file

The exam schedule for O and A-Level examinations is not being changed as the world grapples with coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan country director of the Cambridge Assessment International Education confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“We are aware of government announcements in Pakistan about school closures. We are talking to relevant government authorities to understand the situation and implications for students sitting exams,” Uzma Yousuf said in a statement.

“Cambridge exams work on an international timetable which takes 18 months to put together, so we are unable to change it,” she added. Yousuf said they are working on ways to “support students who cannot take some of all of their exams”.

Schools across the country have been closed temporarily because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan. The federal government has announced a closure till April 5 while Sindh says its schools must be closed till May 31.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.