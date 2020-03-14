O, A-Level exam schedules unchanged despite Pakistan school closure

The exam schedule for O and A-Level examinations is not being changed as the world grapples with coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan country director of the Cambridge Assessment International Education confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“We are aware of government announcements in Pakistan about school closures. We are talking to relevant government authorities to understand the situation and implications for students sitting exams,” Uzma Yousuf said in a statement.

“Cambridge exams work on an international timetable which takes 18 months to put together, so we are unable to change it,” she added. Yousuf said they are working on ways to “support students who cannot take some of all of their exams”.

Schools across the country have been closed temporarily because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan. The federal government has announced a closure till April 5 while Sindh says its schools must be closed till May 31.