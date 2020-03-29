Number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reaches 1,526: PM’s aide

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 1,526, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said Sunday.

Mirza was briefing the media on the pandemic in Islamabad. He said 121 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,324 suspected cases across the country, according to the PM’s aide. So far, 28 people have recovered while 13 died from the virus.

Of the total known cases, he said, 857 were pilgrims who returned from Iran. The number of locally transmitted cases across the country stands at 420.

Mirza said the government had provided medical equipment to hospitals in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad, which would be enough for a month.

“People must act upon the directives regarding social distancing,” he urged.