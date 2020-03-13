Number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumps to 28: officials

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 28, senior government functionaries said Friday.

“The latest [count] is 28,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi. He gave the count while referring to a briefing given by the PM’s aide on health to the National Security Committee earlier today.

PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza later confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan at a press conference in Islamabad. These seven new cases were reported in Balochistan’s Taftan, according to Mirza.

The PM’s aide said the government had imposed a ban on public gatherings and ceremonies. He said a high-powered committee had been constituted to devise a plan to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mirza is the convener of the committee which will hold its first meeting on Saturday.

International flights to operate from three airports

The foreign minister said that the National Security Committee decided that international flights would only operate from the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.

He said that the government would raise the number of health desks at these airports and all the passengers would have to go through screening upon arrival.

“We request the people to avoid unnecessary travel,” he said.

‘Over 900,000 people screened’

The minister said that the authorities had screened over 900,000 people across the country. The government had taken precautionary measures in time to contain the threat of coronavirus.

Closure of border with Iran and Afghanistan



Qureshi said they decided to close the border with Afghanistan and Iran for 15 days to prevent the spread of the virus.