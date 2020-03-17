Punjab, Sindh report new coronavirus cases, Pakistan tally reaches 193

Sindh and Punjab have reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Karachi and Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country is now 193.

These cases in Karachi had a travel history to Saudi Arabia, said the Sindh health department.

In Karachi, 36 people have tested positive and two have been cured. At the quarantine facility in Sukkur, 234 tests have been conducted out of which 119 turned out to be positive, said Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the zaireen in Sukkur are already quarantined and they don’t pose a threat. “The dangerous thing is cases cropping up in Karachi.”

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, during a press conference, confirmed that five new cases have been reported in Dera Ghazi Khan, taking the province’s tally to six.

Many government officials have urged people to start social distancing and self-isolating to stop the spread of the virus.