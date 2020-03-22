Sunday, March 22, 2020  | 26 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Mirza puts number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan at 646

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 646, according to PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza.

In the last 24 hours, Mirza said, 112 coronavirus cases were reported across the country. He was briefing the media in Islamabad.

The PM’s aide confirmed that three people had recovered from the virus so far.

Related: Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

The prime minister briefed on the lockdown situation, he said, urging people to take precautionary measures.

PM Imran Khan earlier ruled out the possibility of a countrywide lockdown. The country lacks resources to feed daily-wage workers for two weeks, according to the premier.

However, the Sindh government announced a lockdown in the province starting midnight on Sunday.

