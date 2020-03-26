Medicine supply falters across Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown

The supply of medicine across the country has stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Courier companies have also stopped supplying drugs because the police are stopping their deliverymen from moving around.

The Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association has asked the federal and provincial governments to ease the restrictions for couriers so that medicine can be supplied to other provinces.

Much of Pakistan, especially Sindh, has been locked down as the government races to curb the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. As of Wednesday, the number of known cases in the country surpassed 1,000, with eight deaths.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken against a complete lockdown and urged provinces to allow transport to continue so that the supply chain is not affected.