Lower Dir village sealed after deceased woman tests coronavirus positive

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
A village in Lower Dir has been completely sealed over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Village Ziarat Talash was sealed Saturday after a resident who recently died tested positive for the virus.

On March 25 a 60-year-old woman from the village passed away at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar. She had recently returned to the country after performing umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The hospital sent samples for coronavirus testing and received confirmation that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

The entire village was sealed on Saturday to prevent the virus from spreading any further.

A similar situation happened in Mardan’s UC Manga, where a man who had returned from Saudi Arabia became Pakistan’s first coronavirus death. The entire UC was sealed and later, multiple people tested positive for the virus.

