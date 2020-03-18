Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
List of hospitals with ventilators in Pakistan

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
This a sample picture taken on March 16, 2020 during a press presentation of the hospitalisation service for future patients with coronavirus at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital. Photo: AFP

An incomplete preliminary number of ventilators available in these Pakistani hospitals is given below.
The purpose of providing this information is to stress to the public how important social-isolation is going to prove in the days ahead as the coronavirus pandemic is battled.
This list will be updated as and when possible. Thank you for your patience.

Mayo Hospital
Total: 76
Functional: 73

Services Hospital
Total: 53
Functional: 43

Nishtar Hospital, Multan
Total: 41
Functional: 26

Allama Iqbal Hospital, Sialkot
Total: 10
Functional:  8

Allied Hospital, Faislabad
Total: 33
Functional: 30

Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan
Total: 45
Functional: 30

Police Services Hospital, Peshawar
No ventilator
Only an isolation room

Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar
Total: 58

Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar
Total: 40

Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar
Total: 45

Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi
Total:  NA

Saidu Shareef Hospital, Swat  
Total: 6

Civil Hospital, Mingora
Total: 5

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Center, Swat
Total: 2

Ayub Hospital, Abbottabad
Total: 15

Civil Hospital, Hunza
Total: NA

DHQ Hospital, Gilgit
Total: 6

DHQ Hospital, Chilas
Total: NA

DHQ Hospital, Skardu
Total: NA

Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad
Total: 4

DHQ Hospital, Mirpur  
Total: 5

SKBZ Hospital, Rawalakot
Total: 3

Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi
Total: 51
55-bed isolation ward

District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi
Total: 8

Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi
Total: 35

Urology Hospital, Rawalpindi
Total: 20
50-bed isolation ward

Karachi private hospital cumulative data:
Ventilators for adults: 175
Ventilators for neonates: 125

