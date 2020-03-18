List of hospitals with ventilators in Pakistan

An incomplete preliminary number of ventilators available in these Pakistani hospitals is given below.

The purpose of providing this information is to stress to the public how important social-isolation is going to prove in the days ahead as the coronavirus pandemic is battled.

This list will be updated as and when possible. Thank you for your patience.



Mayo Hospital

Total: 76

Functional: 73

Services Hospital

Total: 53

Functional: 43

Nishtar Hospital, Multan

Total: 41

Functional: 26

Allama Iqbal Hospital, Sialkot

Total: 10

Functional: 8

Allied Hospital, Faislabad

Total: 33

Functional: 30

Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan

Total: 45

Functional: 30

Police Services Hospital, Peshawar

No ventilator

Only an isolation room



Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar

Total: 58



Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar

Total: 40

Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar

Total: 45



Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi

Total: NA



Saidu Shareef Hospital, Swat

Total: 6

Civil Hospital, Mingora

Total: 5

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Center, Swat

Total: 2

Ayub Hospital, Abbottabad

Total: 15

Civil Hospital, Hunza

Total: NA



DHQ Hospital, Gilgit

Total: 6

DHQ Hospital, Chilas

Total: NA



DHQ Hospital, Skardu

Total: NA

Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad

Total: 4



DHQ Hospital, Mirpur

Total: 5

SKBZ Hospital, Rawalakot

Total: 3



Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi

Total: 51

55-bed isolation ward



District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi

Total: 8



Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi

Total: 35



Urology Hospital, Rawalpindi

Total: 20

50-bed isolation ward



Karachi private hospital cumulative data:

Ventilators for adults: 175

Ventilators for neonates: 125