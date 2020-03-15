Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Health

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore High Court bans entry of unrelated lawyers, petitioners

Photo: lhc.gov.pk

The Lahore High Court issued on Saturday a 12-point list of precautionary measures against the coronavirus for everyone visiting the courts.

The decision was taken during a meeting led by Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh. A notice covering the 12 points was issued after the meeting.

According to the notice, lawyers and petitioners have been banned from entering court premises unless they have a case hearing. Members of the lawyers associations and clerks have been barred from entering courtrooms.

People inside courts have also been advised to refrain from shaking hands. The chief justice ordered that courtrooms should be cleaned twice a day. “Steps should be taken to clean door handles, door bells, windows and doors,” he added.

All employees have been instructed to wash their hands and the use of air conditioners inside court rooms has been banned.

Any employee whose family member has been diagnosed with the coronavirus should inform the management immediately, the notice added. Guards stationed at the gates have also been instructed to wear masks at all times.

coronavirus lahore high court
 
