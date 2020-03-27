Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

KP MPA tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
MPA Abdul Salam Afridi standing with two policemen while visiting an area in Mardan for coronavrius safety precautions. Photo: Abdul Salam Afridi/Facebook

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA has tested positive for the coronavirus. Abdul Salam Afridi, who was elected from Mardan, confirmed the news in a video statement.

“I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said in the video. “I just want to request my Pakistani brothers and sisters to follow the government’s instructions and stop the spread of this virus.” We have to make our homes safe too, he added.

Afridi has been sent into self-isolation.

The MPA, who belongs to the ruling PTI, belongs to Mardan’s Manga. This is the same UC where the country’s first coronavirus death was reported.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has also tested positive for the virus.

