Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

KP coronavirus tally rises to 23 with four new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KP coronavirus tally rises to 23 with four new cases

Photo: Online

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed its health department on Thursday. This takes the province’s tally to 23.

Two patients had a travel history, while one is a relative of a confirmed case, the department said in a tweet. The fourth patient has no travel history or known contact with a confirmed case.

The department even clarified that the earlier reports of 15 new cases were false.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 333, and two deaths have been reported.

For live updates on the coronavirus in Pakistan follow this story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.