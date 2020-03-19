KP coronavirus tally rises to 23 with four new cases

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed its health department on Thursday. This takes the province’s tally to 23.

Two patients had a travel history, while one is a relative of a confirmed case, the department said in a tweet. The fourth patient has no travel history or known contact with a confirmed case.

The department even clarified that the earlier reports of 15 new cases were false.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 333, and two deaths have been reported.

For live updates on the coronavirus in Pakistan follow this story.