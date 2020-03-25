KP CM says people must unite to fight coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has requested the people of the province to support the government and cooperate with it in the fight against coronavirus.

“We have to be united,” he said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that more than 2,000 doctors have been appointed in the province and the government is currently recruiting volunteers. “These people are working on the front line.”

The CM said that he is grateful for the support they have received from the paramedical staff, Pakistan Army, police, and Rescue 1122 personnel.

“Once we are united, we will easily be able to defeat the threat of coronavirus,” he added.