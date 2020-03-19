Known coronavirus cases in Punjab rises to 78

The known number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has rised to 78, confirmed its health minister on Thursday. This takes Pakistan’s tally to 378.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in a press conference, said that 78 cases have been confirmed in the province, of which 64 were tests were conducted by the public hospitals and 15 by private hospitals. The total won’t add up because one patient has been tested by both, she clarified.

She remarked that the government is taking all necessary precaution for the treatment of the virus. People with confirmed cases have been shifted to isolated buildings.

Most people show no symptoms of the virus but they can still have it. It is not necessary for the people to have fever in all the cases, sometimes patients may have a mild cough. Such cases are not serious in nature, she claimed.

She said that five serious cases in Dera Ghazi Khan have been shifted to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, four people are being treated in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital and two in Gujrat. They have all been isolated.

A 90-bed isolation ward has been formed at Mayo Hospital for the treatment of the patients, Dr Rashid said. It has been cordoned off so that others aren’t allowed inside, she added.

We have more than 500 rooms for isolation purposes, she said, adding that the government is preparing more isolation rooms.