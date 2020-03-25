Karachi’s three new cases takes city’s coronavirus tally to 147

The Sindh health department confirmed on Wednesday three new coronavirus cases in Karachi that took the city’s known tally to 147.

So far the province has reported 413 cases, the government confirmed.

The health department’s statement read that 133 patients are currently getting treatment in Karachi. It said that 94 of the total cases reported from Karachi were local transmissions.

This brings the known coronavirus cases across Pakistan to 1,016, according to a Samaa Digital tally. Below is a breakdown of these cases as of 5:30pm on March 25, 2020:

Pakistan: 1,016

Islamabad: 16

Punjab: 312

Sindh: 413

Balochistan: 115

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 78

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Gilgit-Baltistan: 81

So far, eight people have died of the virus. Two deaths were reported in KP’s Mardan and Peshawar and one in Karachi.