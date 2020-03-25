Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Health

Karachi’s three new cases takes city’s coronavirus tally to 147

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

The Sindh health department confirmed on Wednesday three new coronavirus cases in Karachi that took the city’s known tally to 147.

So far the province has reported 413 cases, the government confirmed.

The health department’s statement read that 133 patients are currently getting treatment in Karachi. It said that 94 of the total cases reported from Karachi were local transmissions.

This brings the known coronavirus cases across Pakistan to 1,016, according to a Samaa Digital tally. Below is a breakdown of these cases as of 5:30pm on March 25, 2020:

Pakistan: 1,016
Islamabad: 16
Punjab: 312
Sindh: 413
Balochistan: 115
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 78
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1
Gilgit-Baltistan: 81

So far, eight people have died of the virus. Two deaths were reported in KP’s Mardan and Peshawar and one in Karachi.

