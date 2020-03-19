Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Health

Karachi’s Catholic churches close their doors to curb coronavirus spread

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

All Catholic churches in Karachi are shutting their doors in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a letter on March 18, Karachi Archbishop Joseph Coutts said the Sindh government has ordered the halting of public gatherings at places of worship and shrines. “Accordingly, religious services in all our churches will not be open to the public with immediate effect, until further notice.”

The Catholic Archdiocese of Karachi has set up panaflex in English and Urdu outside churches to explain the situation and the importance of isolation, avoiding close contact and avoiding gathering in groups.

He also urged priests to teach people that not being able to go to church can be fruitfully used by gathering at home as a family to pray together.

Sindh has reported 211 known cases of the coronavirus so far. The government has shut down all schools, movie theatres, wedding halls and malls in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

