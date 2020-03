The Sindh health department confirmed on Friday 14 new coronavirus cases in Karachi that took the Sindh tally to 252.

So far the province has reported one death from the virus, while three patients have recovered from it.

This brings the known coronavirus cases across Pakistan to 495, according to a Samaa Digital tally. Below is a breakdown of these cases:

Sindh: 252

Punjab: 96

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23

Balochistan: 92

Gilgit-Baltistan: 21

Islamabad: 10

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1