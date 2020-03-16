Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Health

Karachi police begin sealing restaurants to curb coronavirus spread

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Karachi police are sealing large restaurants in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The police have taken action in multiple areas, such as on Rashid Minhas Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Keamari.

They are also acting against large gatherings of people. Their reasoning is that there are often crowds at restaurants and the coronavirus could easily be spread.

The Sindh government had issued advisories urging people to refrain from going to crowded places, especially if they’re over 40 or immuno-compromised.

So far, the police aren’t shutting down smaller tea shops.

Pakistan confirmed 53 coronavirus cases, as of Sunday night with 35 cases reported in Sindh. The Sindh government has issued multiple advisories and is cautioning people against going out at all.

