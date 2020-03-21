Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Karachi commercial areas getting sprayed with disinfectant amid coronavirus

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cantonment Board Clifton started spraying a disinfectant in all its commercial areas as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus on Saturday.

This was confirmed by the CBC spokesperson. He said that the disinfectant spray was carried out on special directives from the CBC chief executive office.

It started from Saba Commercial and will continue daily without breaks. Badar Commercial will be covered tomorrow (Sunday).

He said all CBC offices are open, but public dealing is closed due to precautionary measures.

You can contact the CBC administration for any queries through the CBCARE mobile app or call on the toll free number 111-800-900.

The CBC spokesperson said the administration has also decided to grant 15 days leave to its employees over the age of 50 to keep them safe from COVID-19.

coronavirus Karachi
 
