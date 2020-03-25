Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Karachi blood banks facing shortage as city locked down

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi blood banks facing shortage as city locked down

Photo: File

Blood banks and hospitals in Karachi are facing a shortage as the government imposed a lockdown in the city to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Many blood units and hospitals had to cancel their donation drives because of directives against large gatherings. People have also been instructed to practice social distancing.

As many people are too scared to leave their houses, blood banks and different organisations are allowing people to donate blood at their homes. The Indus Hospital and Omair Sana Foundation among others are sending their own vehicles to the homes of prospective donors.

A representative of the Indus Hospital told SAMAA Digital that they are facing a shortage as cancer and thalassemia patients require blood every day.  “We usually meet the requirement by holding regular drives at universities, offices and factories. But we can’t anymore,” he added.

The government and police have supported us a lot in this, he said. “I request the people to please donate blood as it will save many lives,” he said.

Dr Saqib Ansari of the Omair Sana Foundation said that in response to his organisation’s call for donations, many policemen and media persons have donated their blood. He was speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.