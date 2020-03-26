Karachi administration ensures social distancing outside banks, grocery shops

Social distancing is of crucial importance to prevent the coronavirus spread while going out for necessary chores.

The Karachi commissioner has issued an advisory in this regard. It is particularly meant for the ones going out for groceries and unavoidable banking transactions.

Deputy commissioners of all six Karachi districts have been asked to ensure that visitors outside markets, grocery shops and banks form queues and keep themselves at a safe distance.

“People going to purchase necessary items should keep a distance of at least three to four feet,” Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said. This distance should be maintained while standing in queues outside banks, he said.

Commissioner Shallwani directed deputy commissioners ensure effective implementation in this regard.

Acting upon the directives, deputy commissioners have had circles marked at a particular distance outside banks, grocery shops and supermarkets in their respective areas.

Their staff has been deployed at these places along with Rangers and police personnel to ensure that the visitors maintain a safe distance from each other.