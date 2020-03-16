In a first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 15 cases of coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 15 cases of the coronavirus for the first time on Monday, taking the country’s tally to 136.

Nineteen individuals who arrived in the province via the Taftan border crossing were tested on Monday, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Twitter.

Of them, he said, 15 tested positive for the virus. Jhagra said these patients were being well looked after at a quarantine facility in Dera Ismail Khan.

So far, Sindh has reported the highest 103 coronavirus cases.

Authorities have limited the number of flights, closed educational institutions and prohibited public gatherings in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

They have been urging the masses to stay indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily as the country has sprung into the virus mitigation mode now.