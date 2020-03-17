Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Have you watched Contagion yet?

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: Contagion

A 2011 film has been brought back to life online. Contagion is currently trending on Amazon Prime and iTunes and is in the top four most downloaded films on a few torrent sites.

The film stars Matt Damon, Jude Law and Kate Winslet. It was directed by Stephen Soderbergh and written by Scott Z Burns. Contagion narrates the story of a fictional disease which kills 26 million people.

According to Warner Bros, the film was listed as no. 270 among its catalog titles at the end of December. Since the start of 2020, it has jumped to second, bested only by Harry Potter movies, The New York Times reported.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Shaun of the Dead’s Edgar Wright told their Twitter followers that they had recently watched the film again.

As the coronavirus spreads, people around the world are looking at reference and predictions in popular culture, TV shows and books.

For example, Dean Koontz’s book Eye of Darkness (2008) went viral for saying an illness would spread globally around 2020.

Many people have also pointed out references to the virus in episodes from The Simpsons.

