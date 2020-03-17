Have you watched Contagion yet?

A 2011 film has been brought back to life online. Contagion is currently trending on Amazon Prime and iTunes and is in the top four most downloaded films on a few torrent sites.

The film stars Matt Damon, Jude Law and Kate Winslet. It was directed by Stephen Soderbergh and written by Scott Z Burns. Contagion narrates the story of a fictional disease which kills 26 million people.

According to Warner Bros, the film was listed as no. 270 among its catalog titles at the end of December. Since the start of 2020, it has jumped to second, bested only by Harry Potter movies, The New York Times reported.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Shaun of the Dead’s Edgar Wright told their Twitter followers that they had recently watched the film again.

We woke up this morning and watched CONTAGION. Still sooooooo damn good, @Bitchuation makes it look effortless. Also… their website in the end credits is still live. Looks like the world is gonna catch up to this fantastic film — https://t.co/DXKLpR4Fpj — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 1, 2020

I, like many, decided to rewatch ‘Contagion’, Steven Soderbergh & Scott Z Burns horribly prescient virus drama. I’d say that it’s a good film to watch right now as, though it’s bleak and sobering, it offers a glimmer of hope at the end. Two thumbs up (hands firmly in pockets tho) — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 14, 2020

As the coronavirus spreads, people around the world are looking at reference and predictions in popular culture, TV shows and books.

For example, Dean Koontz’s book Eye of Darkness (2008) went viral for saying an illness would spread globally around 2020.

Many people have also pointed out references to the virus in episodes from The Simpsons.